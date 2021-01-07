Facts

15:56 07.01.2021

In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

2 min read
Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal says that the decision not to introduce a lockdown from January 8 was made on the basis of coronavirus (COVID-19) incidence rates, and in case of an increase in the number of patients, the city "will go into tough quarantine."

"All decisions, including the decision to change quarantine restrictions, in Ternopil are made by the Commission for Emergency Situations solely in the interests of the residents of our community and based on the actual data of medical indicators, namely, the incidence rate of COVID-19. In Ternopil, there was a tendency to decrease the number of infected and patients being treated in medical facilities with a diagnosis of "coronavirus infection." There were practically no patients among children and educational institutions," the mayor wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He also said he is aware and does not exclude an increase in the number of patients. "After the New Year and Christmas holidays, the dynamics of the incidence may become threatening again. Therefore, we consult with our doctors, virologists, and the health department. And we are ready to take all necessary measures if there is a threat to the health and life of Ternopil," the mayor said. Nadal also said that "if an increase in the number of patients occurs over the next days, we will suspend the decision of the commission and Ternopil will go into the tough quarantine regime; in addition, we clearly understand that the holidays are underway and testing may not be carried out in full."

The mayor said the city authorities monitor the situation on a daily basis and decisions are made based on an assessment of the dynamics of the incidence. "If the incidence rates decrease, quarantine is weakened. If the rates increase, quarantine is strengthened, respectively, we will listen to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers," Nadal said.

Tags: #ternopil #covid_19
