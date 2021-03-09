Israeli Ambassador demands cancellation of decision on naming Ternopil Stadium after Shukhevych

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion has condemned the decision of Ternopil City Council to name the city stadium after the Hero of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army Roman Shukhevych.

"We strongly condemn the decision of Ternopil city council to name the City Stadium after the infamous Hauptman of the SS Schutzmannschaft 201 Roman Shukhevych and demand the immediate cancellation of this decision," the Ambassador wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

On March 5, a session of Ternopil City Council made a decision to name the city stadium as "Ternopil City Stadium named after Roman Shukhevych."