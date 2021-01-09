Facts

14:50 09.01.2021

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

2 min read
Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal says that law enforcement officers have begun to massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules, and the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations may introduce a lockdown in Ternopil from January 11.

"The central government once again did not hear the opinion of Ternopil. And, despite the decision of the city commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, the police began to massively fine entrepreneurs," Nadal wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the mayor, law enforcement officers will not allow children to study, and cases will be opened against directors of educational institutions and teachers.

"I do not exclude that cases may also be opened against the members of the city commission on emergency situations, employees of departments. This pressure and methods of intimidation, which were used during the times of Yanukovych. I want to declare that no one will fight the police in Ternopil. I have no right to risk people and the city," the mayor said.

In addition, Nadal said that the emergency meeting of the regional commission for emergency situations under the Ternopil regional state administration is scheduled for this weekend.

"It is very likely that they will cancel the decision of the city commission and still introduce a lockdown in Ternopil from January 11," the mayor wrote.

As reported earlier, mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal said that the city is experiencing a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19, so the city commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations decided not to introduce additional quarantine restrictions from January 8.

Later, Nadal said that in case of an increase in the number of patients, the city "will go into strict quarantine."

From January 8 to 24, an enhanced quarantine will operate throughout Ukraine as part of countering the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19.

 

Tags: #ternopil #quarantine
