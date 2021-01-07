Facts

12:57 07.01.2021

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire five times, Ukrainian servicemen were not wounded over the past day, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said. "Over the past day, January 6, in the area of the Joint Force Operation, five ceasefire violations were recorded. There were no combat casualties among the Ukrainian defenders," the JFO said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force near Vodiane, in the Azov Sea, occupation fighters several times opened fire from 120-mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and a large-caliber machine gun.

At noon, hostile enemy fire activity was noticed not

far from Opytne, where the enemy fired several non-aiming shots towards the Ukrainian positions from an automatic easel grenade launcher, and near Hnutove, using from small arms.

The facts of violation of the ceasefire through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC were reported by representatives of the OSCE.

Silence was observed in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force.

"Since the beginning of this day, January 7, there has been silence. No ceasefire violations have been recorded," the headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
