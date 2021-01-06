Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed law enforcement officers to urgently check information about the alleged importation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine into the country.

"I instructed the Security Service and other law enforcement agencies to immediately check information about the alleged smuggling of the coronavirus vaccine into Ukraine. If someone really thought of secretly and in violation of the law to import a vaccine for sale, the reaction should be as harsh as possible," the president wrote in his Telegram channel.

Zelensky also said the government has a clear vaccination plan: people from risk groups and those who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 will be the first to receive vaccinations.

"There should be punishment for smuggling and counterfeiting," the head of state said.