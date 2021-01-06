Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has instructed law enforcement officers and the Ministry of Health to check the information that appeared in the media about the secret vaccination of Ukrainian politicians from COVID-19 and announced his intention to be vaccinated at his own expense after the officially registered vaccine arrives at Ukrainian clinics.

"I instructed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to check the information published in the media about possible clandestine vaccination with drugs of unknown origin. And I will immediately inform you of my position ... I myself will be vaccinated at my own expense in the second or third stage, when the officially registered vaccine arrives at Ukrainian clinics," wrote Shmyhal in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, now Ukraine expects the first batch of Sinovac Biotech vaccines in the amount of 1.9 million doses and said that the country's leadership is negotiating with other world vaccine manufacturers that have passed clinical trials. "So far, none of the vaccines is certified in Ukraine. And I am sure that not a single conscientious person will be vaccinated with medicines of unknown origin," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal also said that according to the plan approved by the Ministry of Health, the first batch of vaccines in Ukraine will be received by doctors "working at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19."

As reported, the Obozrevatel website released an article by businessman Mykhailo Brodsky, in which he says that a number of Ukrainian government officials, in particular, some MPs and top officials, were secretly vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine illegally imported to Ukraine from Israel by paying EUR 2,500 for two injections.