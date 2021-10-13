Facts

18:10 13.10.2021

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of Ukraine granted the motion of the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and imposes pretrial restraint on the son of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, Oleksandr, in the form of detention

"On Wednesday, October 13, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the NABU detective's motion and imposes pretrial restraint on the son of the former President of Ukraine in the form of detention. The pretrial restraint was chosen in the absence of the suspect (in absentia)," the court said in its website on Wednesday.

It is noted if this person is detained and no later than 48 hours after his delivery to the place of criminal proceedings, the court will consider with the participation of the suspect the issue of applying the chosen pretrial restraint in the form of detention or changing it to a milder measure of restraint under the law.

The actions of the suspect are qualified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 205, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The full text of the order will be announced on October 19, 2021 at 16:30," the court said.

In turn, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said the fugitive president's son, along with his father, was suspected of illegally taking possession of the Mezhyhirya state-owned residence complex, which caused over UAH 500 million in losses to the government.

As reported, on August 25, the HACC investigating judge, at the request of the SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives, granted permission to conduct a special pretrial investigation (in absentia) against the former president of Ukraine and his son.

Tags: #yanukovych #hacc #son
