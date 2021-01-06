Facts

10:05 06.01.2021

Water supply to five cities of Donetsk region cut off due to accident - State Emergency Service

The water supply to five cities of the Donetsk region has been temporarily cut off due to damage to the Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline with a diameter of 900 mm, the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

"On January 4, a break occurred on Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline (900 mm in diameter), as a result of which five settlements were left without water supply (Toretske, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and partially Scherbynivka, about 38,000 of inhabitants). To ensure the operation of boiler houses, a supply of water has been created," the morning summary reported on the agency's website on Wednesday morning.

The State Emergency Service said that as of 7:00 on January 6, one leak was found.

"After provision of safety guarantees, the teams of the Water of Donbas state enterprise will continue to inspect the water supply system for leaks and carry out repairs. On January 5, the State Emergency Service units supplied 13 cubic meters of water, including eight cubic of drinking water and five cubic meters of technical water. Some eight personnel and three units of equipment were involved," the State Emergency Service reported.

Tags: #water #donetsk_region
