Number of cyber incidents in Ukraine up by 17% from Dec 30 to Jan 5 – CERT-UA

The system of cyber protection of state information resources of Ukraine and critical infrastructure facilities at monitoring sites recorded 5.055 million suspicious events from December 30, 2020 to January 5, 2021, which is 17% more than in the previous week.

According to the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection, the overwhelming majority of recorded suspicious events relate to attempts to steal information (38%), network scanning (27%), attempts to obtain user rights (13%) and attempts to obtain administrator rights (12%).

The system of government agencies' secure access to the Internet blocked 76,328 different types of attacks, which is 32% more than in the previous week. Of these, 99% are application-level network attacks, 16 DDoS attacks were also recorded and blocked (in particular, on the web resources of NABU and Special Communication Service).

During this period, the government's computer emergency response team CERT-UA registered and processed 3,100 of cyber incidents, which is 5% more than in the previous week.

The overwhelming majority of processed incidents relate the non-governmental sector (about 99%). The majority of incidents are related to the distribution of malware (99% of the total).