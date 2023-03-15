Facts

16:23 15.03.2023

Incident not to cause escalation to direct conflict between Russia and USA – ISW

1 min read
Incident not to cause escalation to direct conflict between Russia and USA – ISW

The incident in international airspace over the Black Sea, where two Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone, will not lead to a direct conflict between the United States and the Russian Federation, according to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for March 14.

“The incident will not cause an escalation to direct conflict between Russia and the US. Russian forces have used coercive signaling against US and allied flights and naval vessels for decades in multiple theaters without triggering conflict. The US and Russian presidents retain full freedom to choose how to respond to such incidents, and there is nothing automatic about escalation in such situations,” the message reads.

“Given President Joe Biden’s repeated commitments to avoid committing US forces to direct conflict with Russia and the Kremlin’s clear and repeatedly demonstrated reluctance to get into a war with NATO, there is no reason for incidents such as these to cause dangerous escalations,” the analysts note.

As reported, on Tuesday, the European Command of the US Armed Forces reported that the American MQ-9 Reaper drone fell into the Black Sea after it was hit by a Russian Su-27 fighter.

Tags: #incident #isw

MORE ABOUT

20:35 14.03.2023
Invaders achieve minor successes to northeast of Kupyansk, east of Siversk – ISW

Invaders achieve minor successes to northeast of Kupyansk, east of Siversk – ISW

17:30 09.03.2023
Putin recognizes limited ability of Russian army to support offensive, but confident that war prolonging to increase likelihood of achieving his strategic goals – ISW

Putin recognizes limited ability of Russian army to support offensive, but confident that war prolonging to increase likelihood of achieving his strategic goals – ISW

17:58 08.03.2023
Occupation forces lack mechanized forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut – ISW

Occupation forces lack mechanized forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut – ISW

17:18 07.03.2023
Battle of Bakhmut may severely degrade Wagner Group’s best forces, depriving Russia of some of its most effective, most difficult-to-replace shock troops - ISW

Battle of Bakhmut may severely degrade Wagner Group’s best forces, depriving Russia of some of its most effective, most difficult-to-replace shock troops - ISW

18:26 01.03.2023
Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

12:50 28.02.2023
Ukraine has counteroffensive capabilities in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Ukraine has counteroffensive capabilities in Zaporizhia region – ISW

17:13 27.02.2023
ISW: Specter of limitless Russian manpower is a myth

ISW: Specter of limitless Russian manpower is a myth

16:01 21.02.2023
Russia continues militarization of ZNPP, plans strikes on Ukrainian power substations – ISW

Russia continues militarization of ZNPP, plans strikes on Ukrainian power substations – ISW

13:21 11.02.2023
Russian missile overflights of NATO territory unlikely to provoke escalation - ISW

Russian missile overflights of NATO territory unlikely to provoke escalation - ISW

20:24 06.02.2023
Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

AFU repulse over 90 attacks of invaders over day – General Staff

LATEST

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Russia trying to find new red lines, set ultimatums

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Zelenskyy, US entrepreneur Lauren Powell discuss development of Ukrainian IT industry

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD