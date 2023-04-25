US Cyber National Mission Force dispatches 43 specialists to Ukraine to battle Russian cyber onslaughts – media

The U.S. Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) has sent 43 specialists to Ukraine to combat cyberattacks by Russian invaders, Reuters said citing U.S. Army Major General William Hartman, commander of the CNMF.

"Hartman said CNMF had dispatched 43 specialists to Ukraine, which has been battling Russian cyber onslaughts amid the war there, which Russia calls a 'special operation," Reuters said on its website Tuesday.

"Those are defense teams we send, and (they) hunt for shared adversaries, find tools and capabilities," Reuters said, citing Hartman.

The CNMF Commander said over the past three years, the U.S. cyber forces have conducted 47 such "hunt forward" defensive operations across 20 countries at the invitation of those countries.

"The demand for that only increases, and they are not all the same," Hartman said.