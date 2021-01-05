Zelensky declares UAH 4.6 mln in royalties from Kvartal 95, Kinostolytsia LLC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has declared UAH 4.59 million of royalties from Kvartal 95 LLC and Kinostolytsia LLC.

Such data are contained in report about a significant change in property status published in the unified public register of declarations.

In particular, Zelensky on December 30, 2020 received two royalty payments from Kvartal 95 LLC in the amount of UAH 1.048 million and UAH 3.307 million.

Another report indicates that the president received UAH 235,000 in royalties from Kinostolytsia LLC.