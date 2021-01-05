Facts

12:53 05.01.2021

Water supply to five cities of Donetsk region temporarily stopped due to accident - State Emergency Service

1 min read
The water supply to five cities of the Donetsk region has been temporarily stopped due to damage to the Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline with a diameter of 900 mm, the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

"On January 4, a break occurred on Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline (900 mm in diameter), as a result of which five settlements were left without water supply (Toretsk, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and partially Scherbynivka, about 38,000 of inhabitants). To ensure the operation of boiler houses, a supply of water has been created," the morning summary reported on the agency's website on Tuesday morning.

The State Emergency Service said that as of 7:00 on January 5, the teams of the Water of Donbas state enterprise continue work on restoring the water supply.

