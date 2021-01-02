Azerbaijan records 421 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Doctors in Azerbaijan have diagnosed 421 people with coronavirus over the past day, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 219,462, the Azerbaijani operative headquarters said on Saturday.

As many as 341 infections were reported the previous day.

Thirty-three coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 2,703 in Azerbaijan, the headquarters said.

The number of recoveries from coronavirus infection reached 191,925, an increase of 3,645 over the past day.

As many as 24,834 people are being treated and quarantined, the headquarters said.

Doctors in Azerbaijan have carried out 4,287 diagnostic tests in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,204,226 tests have been conducted in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.