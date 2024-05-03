Sixty Ukrainian children to have rest in Azerbaijan – Kondratiuk

Sixty Ukrainian children will be able to relax in Azerbaijan this year, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk said.

"At my request, Azerbaijan will host two groups of Ukrainian children: a total of 60 people. The possibility of accepting another group is being considered," Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook after a meeting with Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev in Baku.

She stressed that this was the second meeting with the Minister in two years.

"Every time it is a very substantive conversation about how Azerbaijan and the ministry can help Ukraine. Last year, we developed a plan for organizing recreation in Azerbaijan for children of the Ukrainian military, which has been implemented. At the meeting, we agreed to extend this program for 2024!" the Deputy Speaker noted.

As reported, Kondratiuk paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.