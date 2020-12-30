Health Ministry working on introduction of digital tools in 2021

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine intends to introduce a number of digital tools in 2021, Deputy Health Minister Yaroslav Kucher said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"In 2021, the Ministry of Health intends to expand the digital directorate's team. The team also started work on a comprehensive solution, the introduction of an electronic inventory management system for medicines, state registers of medicines, medical devices and the introduction of an e-prescription for all prescription medicines," he said, adding that already the updated functionality of the license register of the Ministry of Health is being tested. "We are working on eight digital tools for countering COVID-19. This is a tool for coordinating hospitalizations, that is, the availability of beds in real time, optimization of reporting of medical institutions, digitalization of accounting and registration of suspicious and confirmed cases of COVID-19, etc.," Kucher said.

According to the deputy minister, financing of eHealth in 2021 was increased by UAH 32 million.

In 2020, the ministry provided digital health services to more than 31 million Ukrainians. In addition, electronic birth certificates have been introduced: to date, 47,000 such conclusions have already passed through the system.