Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, December 29, convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to determine further actions to resolve the situation around the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

"On Tuesday afternoon, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is being held in connection with further actions regarding Head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky. It is expected that following the NSDC results, President Volodymyr Zelensky will issue a decree on Tupytsky's dismissal from office for a period of a month, in accordance with Article 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," journalist, former MP and member of the Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board Serhiy Leshchenko said.

In turn, the Ukrainska Pravda publication with reference to press secretary of the President Yulia Mendel said that the meeting regards the situation with the Constitutional Court, and its details will be officially announced later.

According to Mendel, the meeting has already ended.