Facts

15:15 29.12.2020

Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Ukraine will not allow Iran to escape justice in the story of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane shot down near Tehran in January 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. "Iran is a tough negotiator, but Ukraine is also a tough negotiator. We will not allow it to be easy to pay off and avoid justice in this story," Kuleba said in an interview with the Day newspaper.

"If we were not a tough negotiator, then Iran might have already achieved something. But we are fundamentally on our positions. And justice is inevitable. We will achieve it. It may take time. But I want to say that in this story Ukraine does not act on its own. We have a partnership of the affected countries. We speak on their behalf and with a common position, which should be coordinated. But we will do everything to ensure that justice is inevitable," the head of the Ukrainian foreign policy department said.

Tags: #plane #iran #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:41 29.12.2020
Law on ensuring access of Ukrainian citizens to quality vaccines against COVID-19 comes into force

Law on ensuring access of Ukrainian citizens to quality vaccines against COVID-19 comes into force

09:28 29.12.2020
Real wages in Ukraine 8.1% up in Nov 2020 - statistics

Real wages in Ukraine 8.1% up in Nov 2020 - statistics

18:43 28.12.2020
Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

18:20 28.12.2020
Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

15:31 28.12.2020
Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

14:32 28.12.2020
Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

12:29 28.12.2020
Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

09:34 28.12.2020
Ukraine records 4,385 cases of COVID-19 infection, 7,191 recoveries over past day- Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,385 cases of COVID-19 infection, 7,191 recoveries over past day- Stepanov

16:10 26.12.2020
Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

12:11 26.12.2020
Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

LATEST

Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia urges Ukrainians be careful due to earthquake

Ukrainian MFA fails to meet challenge to receive COVID-19 vaccine rapidly – Yelisieiev

Maritime Administration extends navigation on Dnipro until Jan 15, 2021

Half of Ukrainians experience financial recession over year, third expect better life in 2021 – poll

Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

Suspicions against Mykytas can be used to block investigation, put unlawful pressure on him – NABU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD