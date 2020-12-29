Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Ukraine will not allow Iran to escape justice in the story of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane shot down near Tehran in January 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. "Iran is a tough negotiator, but Ukraine is also a tough negotiator. We will not allow it to be easy to pay off and avoid justice in this story," Kuleba said in an interview with the Day newspaper.

"If we were not a tough negotiator, then Iran might have already achieved something. But we are fundamentally on our positions. And justice is inevitable. We will achieve it. It may take time. But I want to say that in this story Ukraine does not act on its own. We have a partnership of the affected countries. We speak on their behalf and with a common position, which should be coordinated. But we will do everything to ensure that justice is inevitable," the head of the Ukrainian foreign policy department said.