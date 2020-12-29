Facts

10:46 29.12.2020

Access to Unified State Register of Declarations may be partially limited until end of 2020 for technical reasons

Access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government may be partially limited until the end of 2020 due to modernization, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has said.

"NACP [National Agency on Corruption Prevention] seeks to make the register convenient both for the subjects of declaration and for citizens," Nemchinov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He said a full transition to an updated version of the registry takes time, and after its completion, all functionality and submitted documents will be restored. Drafts of documents created during the last month will be available in the updated registry.

