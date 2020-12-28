Facts

17:42 28.12.2020

Volunteers hand over oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko to hospitals in frontline zone

2 min read
Volunteers hand over oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko to hospitals in frontline zone

Three medical institutions in eastern Ukraine have received oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko Foundation, the press service of the European Solidarity party reports.

"A well-known dentist among the military, the founder of the Trident FM volunteer radio station Ihor Yaschenko and a participant in the war against Russian aggression, blogger Hlib Babych delivered the concentrators to Ukrainians living near the demarcation line and the soldiers who defend the state," the message says.

The first destination was the primary health care center in the town of Selidove, Donetsk region, which serves 38,000 residents. According to Olena Marchenko, director of the Selidovsky primary health care center, there are 68 patients diagnosed with coronavirus in the community now. They are treated on an outpatient basis, so concentrators are essential.

"It is very important for us that the Petro Poroshenko Charitable Foundation provided us with these devices. They are convenient to use. Moreover, they are expensive, and, unfortunately, people cannot afford to purchase such medical devices," the doctor says.

Selidove central city hospital for patients with coronavirus is equipped with 50 beds. But they are not enough, as well as oxygen for seriously ill patients.

The doctor of the infectious diseases department Iryna Perepelytsia says: "Given the large overload in the department, we do not have enough concentrators. And today we were given two concentrators and pulse oximeters from the Petro Poroshenko Foundation to help the hospital and sick COVID-19 patients. We are very grateful for this help."

"Why is it so important here, in the East? These people may never remember Poroshenko or 'Sprava Hromad' (Community's Affair). But for them this is the help that Ukraine has given. This is a question of local mentality, and this is very important. These are our people, and we take those steps that convince them more and more - we take care of them here," Yaschenko says.

Two more concentrators were brought to Pokrovsky military hospital, where more than 20 military personnel are being treated for coronavirus disease.

According to the information, the provision of medical institutions with oxygen equipment is still in the priorities of the Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers from the NGO Sprava Hromad. "This is the first small drop. 52 concentrators. By the New Year there will be 100. And fewer and fewer people during the epidemic will risk dying from lack of oxygen," Babych says.

Tags: #concentrators #covid_19 #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:31 28.12.2020
Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

12:29 28.12.2020
Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

09:34 28.12.2020
Ukraine records 4,385 cases of COVID-19 infection, 7,191 recoveries over past day- Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,385 cases of COVID-19 infection, 7,191 recoveries over past day- Stepanov

14:40 26.12.2020
More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

14:22 26.12.2020
In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

17:01 25.12.2020
Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

16:58 25.12.2020
Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

15:57 25.12.2020
Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

11:14 25.12.2020
Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

14:37 24.12.2020
Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

LATEST

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Tupytsky did not appear at PGO for good reason, doesn't intend to evade procedural actions – Constitutional Court

Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

Repairs completed on Yany Kapu tug boat seized by Russian border guards in Kerch Strait in Nov 2018

PGO sends suspicion notice to Constitutional Court head by mail

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two people died in fire at Ukrzaliznytsia production unit near Poltava - SES

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD