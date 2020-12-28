Facts

16:47 28.12.2020

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Kyiv is able to find compromises for peace with Russia, but says that Ukraine has finally broken with the "Russian world" and sees its path as part of the West.

In an interview with the German magazine Internationale Politik, answering the question that "the proposed Ukrainian and Russian terms of the peace agreement still seem incompatible," Kuleba said that this is the art of diplomacy and there are many examples in history when countries with incompatible positions, finally came to an agreement after a long time.

"But we will in no way deviate from two fundamental principles. Firstly, Ukraine will never give up Crimea or Donbas. And secondly, Ukraine will continue its path as a European country, as part of the West, because its break with the 'Russian world' is final. Everything else is a matter of time and diplomacy," the Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #kuleba #foreign_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:15 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

13:04 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

12:13 25.12.2020
Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

11:19 25.12.2020
Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

09:02 25.12.2020
Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

08:57 25.12.2020
Trump's veto on U.S. defense budget bill won't affect aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

Trump's veto on U.S. defense budget bill won't affect aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

09:05 19.12.2020
Pause in communication with Ukrainian FM due to Kyiv's reluctance to seriously discuss Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Pause in communication with Ukrainian FM due to Kyiv's reluctance to seriously discuss Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

15:21 16.12.2020
Ukrainian society not ready for calm conversation about Russia, but it is necessary – Kuleba

Ukrainian society not ready for calm conversation about Russia, but it is necessary – Kuleba

18:28 10.12.2020
Ukraine receives artificial lung ventilators donated by Denmark – PM

Ukraine receives artificial lung ventilators donated by Denmark – PM

19:00 07.12.2020
Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

PGO sends suspicion notice to Constitutional Court head by mail

LATEST

Volunteers hand over oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko to hospitals in frontline zone

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Tupytsky did not appear at PGO for good reason, doesn't intend to evade procedural actions – Constitutional Court

Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

Repairs completed on Yany Kapu tug boat seized by Russian border guards in Kerch Strait in Nov 2018

PGO sends suspicion notice to Constitutional Court head by mail

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD