Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Kyiv is able to find compromises for peace with Russia, but says that Ukraine has finally broken with the "Russian world" and sees its path as part of the West.

In an interview with the German magazine Internationale Politik, answering the question that "the proposed Ukrainian and Russian terms of the peace agreement still seem incompatible," Kuleba said that this is the art of diplomacy and there are many examples in history when countries with incompatible positions, finally came to an agreement after a long time.

"But we will in no way deviate from two fundamental principles. Firstly, Ukraine will never give up Crimea or Donbas. And secondly, Ukraine will continue its path as a European country, as part of the West, because its break with the 'Russian world' is final. Everything else is a matter of time and diplomacy," the Foreign Minister said.