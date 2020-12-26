Facts

14:40 26.12.2020

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

1 min read
More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

More than 70% of beds allocated for patients with COVID-19 are provided with oxygen today in Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"Today, more than 70% of all beds allocated for COVID-19 are provided with oxygen. Now 55-60% of those hospitalized need oxygen treatment," Liashko wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that 64,349 beds have been redesigned in hospitals to provide medical care for people with COVID-19, of which 44,436 are oxygen beds, which is almost 70% of all allocated beds.

"Today in hospitals we have 29,487 free beds with oxygen. On average, 55-60% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 need oxygen support," he said.

Tags: #liashko #covid_19 #oxygen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 26.12.2020
In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

17:01 25.12.2020
Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

16:58 25.12.2020
Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

15:57 25.12.2020
Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

11:14 25.12.2020
Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

14:37 24.12.2020
Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

09:20 24.12.2020
Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

09:38 23.12.2020
Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

11:35 22.12.2020
First full-length documentary film on COVID-19 in post-Soviet space shot in Ukraine

First full-length documentary film on COVID-19 in post-Soviet space shot in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

LATEST

NABU opens proceeding due to Venediktova's interference in Tatarov case

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

Another 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armed Forces per day - Medical Forces command

Zelensky: Tatarov not corrupt official, but must prove his innocence

Ukrainian border guards successfully complete drills according to NATO standards

Pope prays for peace in eastern Ukraine on Christmas

Arakhamia predicts Rada will pass referendum law in February

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD