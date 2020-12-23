Facts

13:02 23.12.2020

Rating of Batkivschyna increases, Servant of People decreases - poll

2 min read
Four parties would confidently pass to the Verkhovna Rada, breaking the 5% passing barrier, if the parliamentary elections in Ukraine were held in the near future, according to a poll conducted on December 16-20 by the Rating sociological group, published on its website.

Some 21.1% of those who are ready to vote and have decided on their choice, would vote for the Servant of the People party, 17.3% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 15.2% - for the European Solidarity party, 10.9% - for the Batkivschyna party.

Also, the Radical Party and the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman have high chances of overcoming the 5% passing barrier, as 4.8% of the respondents who decided on their choice, would vote for them. For the Future party would take 4.3% of the votes, 3.8% of voters would vote for the Strength and Honor party, 3.5% - for the Holos party, 3.4% each - for the Shariy Party and Svoboda, 3.3% - for Vitali Klitschko's UDAR.

The rating of other political forces is less than 2%.

Over the past month and a half, the rating of Batkivschyna (by 2.9 percentage points) and of the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman (by 1.7 percentage points) significantly increased, while the rating of the Servant of the People decreased (by 1, 6 percentage points). For the rest of the political forces, the rating change does not exceed 0.5 percentage points.

In the course of the study, on December 16-20, 2000, 2,000 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed by the method of personal formalized interview (face-to-face) in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. Research representativeness error: no more than 2.2%.

Tags: #rating #parties
