Economy

19:22 24.03.2023

ARX insurer becomes leader of Ukraine's insurance market in four performance indicators in 2022

1 min read

According to the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), ARX Insurance Company (Kyiv) took the leading positions in four indicators based on the results of its activities in 2022, the company said in a statement.

The company, in particular, became first in collecting net earned bonuses and collected more than UAH 2.9 billion, labor costs – UAH 373.6 million, profits – more than UAH 537 million, andincome tax expenses – UAH 212.6 million

In addition, the company took the second position in terms of payments, having reimbursed customers about UAH 1.04 million and subscribed premiums – more than UAH 2.7 billion.

In total, the amount of gross premiums of ARX and ARX Life insurance companies in 2022 exceeded UAH 3.03 billion. Net profit of the two companies was UAH 559 million.

ARX insurance company has been operating in the insurance market for 26 years. According to the company, it is the leader in voluntary car insurance for the 12th year in a row. It ranks first among Ukrainian insurers in terms of net insurance premiums and net insurance payments in 2021. It is part of the international insurance holding Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Canada).

Tags: #rating #insurance

