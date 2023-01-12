Majority of Ukrainians name Zelensky politician of year 2022 – poll

Some 59% of respondents named the incumbent President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the politician of the year 2022, according to the results of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on December 21, 2022 through January 3, 2023.

According to the report on the survey, Zelensky was chosen as the politician of the year by the majority of respondents in all regions of Ukraine: 66.5% in the south, 61% in the central region, 57% in the west, and 55% in the east of the country.

After being elected to the presidency in 2019, Zelensky annually led the ratings in the nomination Politician of the Year: 46% of the polled citizens of Ukraine named him in 2019, 15% in 2020, and 17% in 2021.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny (10%) took the second place. Some 2% of the respondents named each Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksiy Arestovych, Fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, 1% preferred each Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak and volunteer Serhiy Prytula.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in Vinnytsa, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi regions and the city of Kyiv (in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions – only in the territories that are controlled by the government of Ukraine and where there are no hostilities).

The survey was conducted on a stratified multi-stage sample using random selection at the first stages of sampling and the quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage (when respondents were selected according to gender and age quotas). The sample structure reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement).

Some 2,017 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic deviations of the sample may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.