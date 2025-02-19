Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:58 19.02.2025

Zelenskyy calls statement about his alleged 4% rating Russian disinformation

2 min read
The figures announced by U.S. President Donald Trump about the rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 4% are disinformation of Russian origin, the head of the Ukrainian state says.

"Since we are talking about 4%, we have seen this disinformation, we understand that it comes from Russia. We understand this, and we have evidence that these figures are being discussed between America and Russia. That is, President Trump - with great respect to him as the leader of the people, whom we respect very much, the American people, who constantly support us - unfortunately, lives in this disinformation space," Zelenskyy told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"But since the time has come, it means that we will take the initiative into our own hands, I will say this. First of all, 57% of KIIS trust in me came out today [data from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology], I heard 57 something percent of different opinion polls. So, if someone wants to substitute me right now, it won't work right now," Zelenskyy added.

The head of the Ukrainian state also announced the public release of confidence ratings for the heads of Ukraine's partner countries, mentioning Trump himself, the Prime Ministers of Poland and the United Kingdom, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I will ask for all the possibilities in the opinion poll, from the platforms. This is important to me in the next week or two, and we will make this public information to show confidence in the President of Ukraine, in the President of the United States of America Trump, Tusk, the British, Erdogan, and I think our closest partners. I think it's very important to look at this, and I will definitely make these figures public, in order for the disinformation circle around President Trump [to cease to exist], we still need to influence it," he said.

The president believes that Trump's entourage, representatives of Hungary, "Slovak lobbyists, and I mean, not just people, that's how we talk about politicians," are doing everything to make Ukraine weak.

"And it is important for us to convey the truth. This is relative to the numbers," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #rating

