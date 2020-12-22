Facts

15:04 22.12.2020

Yanukovych's lawyers say prosecutors disrupt hearing on choosing preventive measure

2 min read
Yanukovych's lawyers say prosecutors disrupt hearing on choosing preventive measure

The defense of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych announces the postponement of the court hearing to choose measure of restraint for Yanukovych in the "Maidan case" because of the statement of prosecutors to clarify the Court of Appeal's decision. "The scheduled for today the regular court hearing on this case was disrupted due to the submission by the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office of applications to clarify the decision of the Court of Appeal, which canceled the arrest of Viktor Yanukovych in absentia," Yanukovych's lawyer Vitaliy Serdiuk wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

At the same time, he believes that such actions of the PGO are related to the fact that at the last court hearing evidence of the international search for Yanukovych was requested, and the prosecutor's office does not have such ones, as the lawyer says. "Interpol refused to search for Yanukovych to Ukrainian law enforcement officers back in 2015, citing political motives for his persecution," the lawyer said.

As reported, at the recent court hearing on choosing measure of restraint for Yanukovych in the "Maidan case" it was decided to request a number of documents that legally confirm the international search for Yanukovych.

The main subject of discussion on the essence of the petition was the legal validity of the international search for Yanukovych. Prosecutors insisted that the former president was wanted, lawyers retorted that Interpol channels did not wanted Yanukovych.

This very moment of the lack of legal confirmation of the fact of the search for Yanukovych by Interpol channels became an argument for the earlier cancellation of the arrest of Yanukovych in absentia by Kyiv Court of Appeal and for sending a petition to choose a preventive measure for reconsideration in the court of first instance.

