Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal met with the G7 and European Union countries' ambassadors and discussed topical issues of cooperation and plans for 2021.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, during the meeting, Shmyhal said that Ukraine, along with the World Bank and the European Investment Bank, is processing the possibility of purchasing vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"Ukraine needs access to the vaccine early next year so that we can launch the process of vaccination of doctors and other populations at risk as soon as possible. We highly appreciate the efforts of our international partners aimed at helping Ukraine to provide the population with the proper amount of vaccine," the head of government said.

The prime minister also discussed with the ambassadors the key parameters of the 2021 national budget and said the implementation of the budget in the first quarter of 2021 will give an opportunity to talk about revising some of its parameters in terms of increasing funding for programs important for Ukraine.

"The government has approved 100 priority investment projects in various sectors. Projects can be implemented with the involvement of investors, in particular on the terms of public-private partnership, international technical assistance or at the expense of loans and the budget. We invite you to participate in privatization auctions and concession tenders in Ukraine," Shmyhal said.