Twelve civilians and servicemen of Azerbaijan killed in mine explosions in Karabakh since Nov 10 - Foreign Ministry

Twelve civilians and servicemen of Azerbaijan have been killed in mine explosions and another 21 persons sustained injuries in mine incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh since November 10, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Interfax.

"Six civilians and six servicemen of Azerbaijan have been killed in mine explosions since November 10 [after the signing of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh ceasefire]," the ministry said.

In addition, seven civilians and 14 servicemen of Azerbaijan sustained injuries as a result of mine incidents, the ministry said.