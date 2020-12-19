Facts

09:03 19.12.2020

Turkey supports 'Crimean Platform' – foreign minister

2 min read
Turkey supports 'Crimean Platform' – foreign minister

Turkey supports the Crimean Platform initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during a working visit to Kyiv.

"We considered how we can all help the Crimean Tatars together and expressed our support for the Crimean Platform initiative," Çavuşoğlu said in a statement, following the first Quadriga talks in Kyiv on Friday.

He said that Turkey does not recognize the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, and declares this on all international platforms without exception, including the UN.

"We want the Donbas issue to be resolved within the territorial integrity of Ukraine and international law, we support the ceasefire, although there are minor violations in this regard," the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The minister said that Turkey will continue to support the OSCE temporary monitoring mission, which operates in the difficult conditions of Donbas, and which is headed by Turkish diplomat, Ambassador Halit Çevik.

"This is the first meeting of such a plan, but not the last. Such a meeting will continue at the level of our deputies, experts. And I believe that this format will provide new energy to the development of our relations," Çavuşoğlu said.

He also said that despite the pandemic, relations between Ukraine and Turkey are dynamically developing, and during this time, two visits were made at the presidential level. Recently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal paid a visit to Turkey. The foreign minister also said that in 2020, about a million Ukrainians visited Turkey. "As an Antalya, I am proud to announce that this year we received about a million Ukrainian guests in Turkey, we are very happy about this," Çavuşoğlu said.

The Quadriga format, founded by Ukraine and Turkey, provides for bilateral political and defense consultations between the foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine and Turkey.

Tags: #turkey #crimean_platform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 18.12.2020
Zelensky looks forward to Erdoğan's visit to Kyiv in early 2021

Zelensky looks forward to Erdoğan's visit to Kyiv in early 2021

09:21 15.12.2020
Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

17:43 26.10.2020
Turkey interested in completing An-225 Mriya – Dpty PM

Turkey interested in completing An-225 Mriya – Dpty PM

12:37 26.10.2020
Ukraine looking for site for Turkish Bayraktar to produce UAVs – Dpty PM

Ukraine looking for site for Turkish Bayraktar to produce UAVs – Dpty PM

09:45 19.10.2020
Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

16:43 17.10.2020
Yermak says Zelensky's visit to Turkey was "absolutely successful"

Yermak says Zelensky's visit to Turkey was "absolutely successful"

14:25 17.10.2020
Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

19:12 16.10.2020
Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

16:36 16.10.2020
Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

16:28 16.10.2020
Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Russia records 28,209 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in past 24 hours - HQ

EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

Rada appoints Laputina Minister for Veterans Affairs - 248 affirmative votes

LATEST

Ukraine should legislatively define 'extremism' concept, develop state program, preventive measures – experts

Kernes' funeral will take place on December 23

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Russia records 28,209 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in past 24 hours - HQ

Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

Ukraine sees 11,742 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13,314 recoveries – Stepanov

Notre Dame clock impossible to restore, to be replaced with new one - St. Petersburg factory

Pause in communication with Ukrainian FM due to Kyiv's reluctance to seriously discuss Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

Tatarov denies info on issuance of sanction for his detention

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD