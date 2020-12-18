Facts

16:28 18.12.2020

Zelensky looks forward to Erdoğan's visit to Kyiv in early 2021

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky looks forward to the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kyiv as part of the regular meeting of the High Level Strategic Council in early 2021.

According to the presidential press service, the President of Ukraine on Friday, December 18, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar.

Thus, the president noted the importance of the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Ankara and the further development of cooperation between the two countries in all areas where there is mutual interest.

Zelensky also welcomed the start of a new bilateral mechanism of cooperation between the parties, namely, consultations in the Quadriga format.

"We believe that this is a historic moment, our countries have never worked in this format. I congratulate both Ukraine and Turkey on the start of the Quadriga format, in which we can move forward faster," he said.

Turkish officials also confirmed the unchanged position of Ankara on the illegal annexation of Crimea. The president expressed gratitude for the readiness of the Turkish side to join the work of the Crimean Platform, where Turkey should play a special role.

"I am grateful to Turkey for constantly defending and supporting Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, not recognizing the illegal occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. I am grateful for the support of the Crimean Tatars," Zelensky said.

In addition, the parties noted a mutual intention to develop trade and economic cooperation in order to achieve the goal of $10 billion in bilateral trade in the near future.

"Following the talks, the parties confirmed the agreement to hold the regular meeting of the High Level Strategic Council in early 2021. Zelensky invited President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kyiv," the President's Office said.

18:55 18.12.2020
Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

15:39 18.12.2020
Canada, Ukraine to modernize FTA in 2021 – ambassador

14:46 18.12.2020
Ukraine can become platform for production of drugs needed to overcome pandemic - German ambassador

09:24 17.12.2020
Ukraine records 12,047 COVID-19 cases per day, 12,939 people recovered – Stepanov

17:44 16.12.2020
Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

10:52 16.12.2020
Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

09:26 16.12.2020
Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

15:37 15.12.2020
For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

09:21 15.12.2020
Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

09:15 15.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

