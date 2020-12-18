Facts

10:56 18.12.2020

About 59% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen – Stepanov

1 min read
About 59% of 63,680 COVID-19 beds in Ukrainian hospitals are provided with oxygen, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Now health care facilities have 63,680 beds allocated for COVID-19, of which 37,308 are provided with either a centralized oxygen supply, or this bed has an oxygen concentrator. The total availability is 58.6%," he said at a briefing on Friday.

Stepanov noted that as of Friday morning, 22,016 COVID-19 beds were free in hospitals.

Tags: #oxygen #stepanov
