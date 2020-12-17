Facts

14:42 17.12.2020

Ukrainian Embassy sends note to Bosnia-Herzegovina MFA because of its present of 300-year-old Ukrainian icon from Luhansk to Russian MFA head – media

The Ukrainian Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina has sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina asking for detailed information about why the 300-year-old Ukrainian icon was presented to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Radio Liberty said.

"According to local media's statements, the Ukrainian Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina sent the note to the government in Sarajevo, demanding to immediately and unequivocally find out how the gilded icon from Luhansk ended up in the country," Radio Liberty said on its website on Thursday.

As noted, the icon was presented to Lavrov by Head of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbian representative Milorad Dodik, when he visited Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The media also released a photo of the icon circulated by the Serbian agency SRNA, which shows a wax seal that indicates that the icon belongs to Ukraine.

