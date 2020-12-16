Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire twice from midnight – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces have opened fire twice in Donbas from the beginning of the day to 17:00 on December 16, 2020, the Joint Force Operation wrote on its Facebook page.

"The shots of the occupation fighters were unintended and did not pose a threat to the lives of our soldiers, so they did not open fire. There are no combat losses or injuries among our defenders. Ukrainian servicemen are in the future ready for possible provocations of the enemy," the JFO said. The enemy opened fire from heavy and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

At the same time, the sappers of the State Emergency Service carried out work on the demining of almost five hectares of territory in the area of the Joint Force Operation and transferred 74 explosive objects for destruction.