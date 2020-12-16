Facts

17:44 16.12.2020

Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

2 min read
Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

An agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland may commence on January 1, Deputy Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said.

"The agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been ratified. The British Parliament has already completed its procedure. So we are working 'at full steam' so that the agreement will commence from January 1," Kachka wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the agreement provides for the abolition of duties on industrial products, with the exception of fertilizers, electronics and cars.

"Small exceptions regarding fertilizers, electronics and cars may (but not necessarily will) be subject to a duty of no more than 1-2% over the next two years. And from 2023 there will be no duties on industrial products at all," the trade representative said.

According to him, Brexit will also allow more flexibility in the anti-dumping and protective measures applied to Ukraine now. This applies to metallurgical products, hot-rolled products, sheet products and rods.

At the same time, all agricultural goods that are not subject to tariff quotas are exempt from duties, the trade representative said.

Tags: #agreement #great_britain #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:52 16.12.2020
Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

09:26 16.12.2020
Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

15:37 15.12.2020
For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

09:21 15.12.2020
Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

09:15 15.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

18:14 14.12.2020
Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

16:36 14.12.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

16:31 14.12.2020
Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

12:50 14.12.2020
Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

10:27 14.12.2020
Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire twice from midnight – JFO HQ

If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

Berlin wants good relations with Russia, but does not forget about Ukraine, Navalny case – Merkel

Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

Starukh, Boichuk become new heads of Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administrations

Ukrainian society not ready for calm conversation about Russia, but it is necessary – Kuleba

Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD