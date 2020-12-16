Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

An agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland may commence on January 1, Deputy Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said.

"The agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been ratified. The British Parliament has already completed its procedure. So we are working 'at full steam' so that the agreement will commence from January 1," Kachka wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the agreement provides for the abolition of duties on industrial products, with the exception of fertilizers, electronics and cars.

"Small exceptions regarding fertilizers, electronics and cars may (but not necessarily will) be subject to a duty of no more than 1-2% over the next two years. And from 2023 there will be no duties on industrial products at all," the trade representative said.

According to him, Brexit will also allow more flexibility in the anti-dumping and protective measures applied to Ukraine now. This applies to metallurgical products, hot-rolled products, sheet products and rods.

At the same time, all agricultural goods that are not subject to tariff quotas are exempt from duties, the trade representative said.