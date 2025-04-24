Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Ukraine removed everything that was unconstitutional from the minerals agreement with the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"President Trump proposed an agreement on minerals. We removed everything that was outside the Constitution of Ukraine. And we immediately went to a memorandum that did not contradict our legislation and we signed it," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in South Africa on Thursday.

The president also expressed hope that the United States could put more pressure on Russia.

Speaking about security guarantors for Ukraine, Zelenskyy stressed that these should be strong countries and strong alliances.

"Because we don't want this to be a frozen conflict and in a year, two, three, the war will start again," the head of state added.