Venediktova stands for intensifying investigation of Privat group related cases

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova believes that the investigation of the cases related to the Privat group should be intensified.

"We have already held enough working and, it should be noted, effective meetings with SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives on the investigation of the cases related to the Privat group. In my opinion, cases can be and should be intensified," Venediktova wrote on her Facebook page.

She said that today she also joined the groups of prosecutors in three main proceedings.

"We found understanding with our colleagues and outlined absolutely concrete next steps to be taken in the near future," Venediktova said.