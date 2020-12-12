MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine protests against the expansion of the list of Ukrainian individuals in respect of whom the government of the Russian Federation is introducing so-called "special economic measures", the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the attempt to put pressure on the MPs of Ukraine and representatives of the Ukrainian society. This illegal step is a continuation of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine in all its forms and manifestations," the statement said.

It is said that the Ukrainian side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

"Ukraine will continue its policy of countering Russian aggression in the future, make consistent efforts to end the temporary occupation of temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories by Russia, restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the department said.