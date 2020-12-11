Facts

17:59 11.12.2020

Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

1 min read
Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Gabrielius Landsbergis on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and invited him to visit Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the ministers highly appreciated the strategic level of relations between Ukraine and Lithuania and agreed to strengthen interaction within the framework of the Lublin Triangle to counter common challenges and threats.

The parties also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of international security and agreed to cooperate on the supply of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Tags: #invite #lithuania #mfa
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 11.12.2020
Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

09:02 11.12.2020
Dodon invites Sandu to discuss dissolution of Moldovan parliament

Dodon invites Sandu to discuss dissolution of Moldovan parliament

14:23 12.11.2020
Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

13:45 12.11.2020
Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

13:17 12.11.2020
During Lithuania's presidency of Council of EU in 2027, EU could declare Ukraine as candidate for membership – Ambassador of Lithuania

During Lithuania's presidency of Council of EU in 2027, EU could declare Ukraine as candidate for membership – Ambassador of Lithuania

19:16 10.11.2020
Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

14:38 28.10.2020
Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

18:17 24.09.2020
MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

17:58 16.09.2020
Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

15:18 15.09.2020
Water supply to Crimea to be fully restored only after peninsula's full de-occupation – MFA

Water supply to Crimea to be fully restored only after peninsula's full de-occupation – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

Venice Commission makes public opinion on Constitutional Court reform with recommendations

Constitutional Court refuses to initiate proceedings on constitutionality of quarantine decree in terms of business activity

Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

LATEST

Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

Consular Section of Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus partially suspends consular operations

Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

Rada may consider appointments of Energy, Education Ministers next week - Kravchuk

Zelensky appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration

National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting announces warning for 112.Ukraine for showing Russian animated film

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD