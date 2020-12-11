Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Gabrielius Landsbergis on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and invited him to visit Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the ministers highly appreciated the strategic level of relations between Ukraine and Lithuania and agreed to strengthen interaction within the framework of the Lublin Triangle to counter common challenges and threats.

The parties also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of international security and agreed to cooperate on the supply of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.