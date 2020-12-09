Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the lockdown in Ukraine will be introduced on January 8 and it will be valid until January 24 (inclusive) 2021.

"Today we will take decisions on additional restrictions next year [...] It was decided that quarantine restrictions will be increased in Ukraine from January 8 to 24 inclusive. Let's call them "Winter holidays for safety," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, during this period, the work of cafes, restaurants and bars (except for delivery and take-away), non-food stores, cinemas, fitness clubs, gyms, theaters and shopping centers will be prohibited.

All educational institutions, except for kindergartens, will also be sent on vacation.

In addition, all public events will be banned.

At the same time, public transport will operate in "orange" epidemiological zone.

Also, grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, postal operators and hotels will operate.