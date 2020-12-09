Iran withdraws offer to pay compensation to families of killed in UIA plane crash – Enin

The Iranian side has withdrawn its proposal to pay compensation to the families of those killed in the UIA plane crash near Tehran, since they wanted to allocate funds for compensation from the national development fund, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said on the air of Hromadske Radio.

"According to my information, the government has already withdrawn this proposal [on the provision of appropriate funds in the budget], since it was assumed that EUR 200 million would be allocated from the national development fund, which led to serious internal discussions in Iranian society," Enin said.

According to him, negotiations with the Iranian side on the amount of compensation have not yet started. "But we will welcome the plans of the Iranian government to reserve a certain amount of funds in the budget for payment of compensation," the deputy minister said.

Enin said Ukraine's position proceeds from the fact that the level of compensation will largely depend on the circumstances of the disaster and on the level of cooperation and ensuring an objective and impartial investigation into the disaster.

As reported, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gunduz Mamedov, during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi on December 7, said that a month and a half had passed since the last round of talks in Tehran in October, and the Ukrainian investigation has not yet received the materials and evidence promised by Iran regarding the crash of UIA flight PS752 on January 8.