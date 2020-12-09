Facts

10:48 09.12.2020

Iran withdraws offer to pay compensation to families of killed in UIA plane crash – Enin

2 min read
Iran withdraws offer to pay compensation to families of killed in UIA plane crash – Enin

The Iranian side has withdrawn its proposal to pay compensation to the families of those killed in the UIA plane crash near Tehran, since they wanted to allocate funds for compensation from the national development fund, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said on the air of Hromadske Radio.

"According to my information, the government has already withdrawn this proposal [on the provision of appropriate funds in the budget], since it was assumed that EUR 200 million would be allocated from the national development fund, which led to serious internal discussions in Iranian society," Enin said.

According to him, negotiations with the Iranian side on the amount of compensation have not yet started. "But we will welcome the plans of the Iranian government to reserve a certain amount of funds in the budget for payment of compensation," the deputy minister said.

Enin said Ukraine's position proceeds from the fact that the level of compensation will largely depend on the circumstances of the disaster and on the level of cooperation and ensuring an objective and impartial investigation into the disaster.

As reported, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gunduz Mamedov, during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi on December 7, said that a month and a half had passed since the last round of talks in Tehran in October, and the Ukrainian investigation has not yet received the materials and evidence promised by Iran regarding the crash of UIA flight PS752 on January 8.

Tags: #iran #plane_crash
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 08.12.2020
Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

15:14 08.12.2020
Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

14:26 07.12.2020
Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

09:58 05.11.2020
Iran ready to take responsibility for downing of UIA plane - Foreign Ministry

Iran ready to take responsibility for downing of UIA plane - Foreign Ministry

19:18 19.10.2020
Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

11:46 19.10.2020
Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

12:16 31.07.2020
Iran joins negotiations to establish circumstances of Ukrainian plane crash – Kuleba

Iran joins negotiations to establish circumstances of Ukrainian plane crash – Kuleba

10:58 21.07.2020
Iranian delegation ready to visit Kyiv this week to discuss compensation

Iranian delegation ready to visit Kyiv this week to discuss compensation

15:30 20.07.2020
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

16:15 18.07.2020
Iran sends black box of Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Jan by its forces for reading

Iran sends black box of Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Jan by its forces for reading

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

Biolik denies production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

LATEST

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

A delegation of the Uman city council invited to Israel for a dialogue on pilgrimage - Ambassador Korniychuk

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

First Dpty of Kernes becomes Kharkiv City Council Secretary

Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD