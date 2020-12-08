Facts

18:13 08.12.2020

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

2 min read
Ukraine and the European Union agreed to hold a meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council with the physical participation of delegations in Brussels on February 11, 2021.

"On December 8, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at an online meeting discussed key issues on the agenda of EU-Ukraine relations with EU High Representative, Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi. The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Association Council in Brussels on February 11, 2021," the government's press service said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister proposed to consider the possibility of establishing a dialogue between Ukrainian and European companies and associations in order to accelerate mutual integration into the production and supply chains.

"We continue to carry out systemic reforms and deep transformations. European integration is the basis of the government's action program, and the implementation of the Association Agreement is our roadmap for reforms," ​​Shmyhal said.

The prime minister expressed hope that during the seventh meeting of the Association Council, priority areas of interaction, areas of common interest for the implementation of the Association Agreement and achievement of its goals will be discussed.

"I expect that the upcoming meeting will ensure progress in the further development of the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the EU, which will be reflected in the final documents," Shmyhal said.

The head of government noted that Ukraine expects from the meeting of the Association Council to agree on joint steps aimed at the practical implementation of the agreements of the EU-Ukraine summit, many of which, according to him, are quite ambitious and complex.

The parties also agreed to make efforts to sign the Common Aviation Area Agreement during the seventh meeting of the Association Council.

Tags: #european_union #council #ukraine
