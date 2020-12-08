Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Ukraine will insist on Iran's implementation of the agreements reached to investigate the crash of the UIA flight PS752 near Tehran, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin said.

"We demand an objective and unbiased investigation, and the Iranian side verbally confirms the same. At the same time, as my colleague, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine [Gunduz Mammedov] noted, the promises still remain unfulfilled. That is why we literally in the coming days, will once again make contact with the Iranian side, insist on the implementation of the agreements reached. Reaching agreements and not implementing them is absolutely counterproductive, and that is why we would not want to continue this semblance of a constructive dialogue, if in fact we have such a dialogue failed," Enin said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

He noted that Ukraine still counts on the goodwill of the Iranian side.

"With the help of all the instruments that we have at our disposal, both diplomatic and criminal-legal, we will demand that the Iranian side fulfill its international obligations. Sooner or later, justice will prevail," the deputy foreign minister added.

Enin stressed that the most important achievement is that the Iranian side had confirmed its responsibility for shooting down the Ukrainian Boeing.

According to him, Ukraine will use all opportunities, primarily the bilateral negotiation process, in order to achieve justice.

"At the same time, as we have said many times, if the negotiation process reaches a dead end and we exhaust all the possibilities of negotiations with the Iranian side ... The background of my video is a picture from the International Court of Justice. This is a kind of reminder that we will use all available mechanisms to protect violated rights," the deputy minister said.

The UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of Great Britain.

On January 11, Iranian authorities said that Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Later, Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh took full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane crash.

At the end of July, negotiations were held in Kyiv with the Iranian side to pay compensation for the downed UIA plane.

On October 20, Ukraine and Iran completed the second round of negotiations on the downed UIA plane near Tehran.