Facts

15:14 08.12.2020

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

3 min read
Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Ukraine will insist on Iran's implementation of the agreements reached to investigate the crash of the UIA flight PS752 near Tehran, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin said.

"We demand an objective and unbiased investigation, and the Iranian side verbally confirms the same. At the same time, as my colleague, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine [Gunduz Mammedov] noted, the promises still remain unfulfilled. That is why we literally in the coming days, will once again make contact with the Iranian side, insist on the implementation of the agreements reached. Reaching agreements and not implementing them is absolutely counterproductive, and that is why we would not want to continue this semblance of a constructive dialogue, if in fact we have such a dialogue failed," Enin said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

He noted that Ukraine still counts on the goodwill of the Iranian side.

"With the help of all the instruments that we have at our disposal, both diplomatic and criminal-legal, we will demand that the Iranian side fulfill its international obligations. Sooner or later, justice will prevail," the deputy foreign minister added.

Enin stressed that the most important achievement is that the Iranian side had confirmed its responsibility for shooting down the Ukrainian Boeing.

According to him, Ukraine will use all opportunities, primarily the bilateral negotiation process, in order to achieve justice.

"At the same time, as we have said many times, if the negotiation process reaches a dead end and we exhaust all the possibilities of negotiations with the Iranian side ... The background of my video is a picture from the International Court of Justice. This is a kind of reminder that we will use all available mechanisms to protect violated rights," the deputy minister said.

The UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of Great Britain.

On January 11, Iranian authorities said that Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Later, Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh took full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane crash.

At the end of July, negotiations were held in Kyiv with the Iranian side to pay compensation for the downed UIA plane.

On October 20, Ukraine and Iran completed the second round of negotiations on the downed UIA plane near Tehran.

Tags: #plane #iran #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:17 08.12.2020
Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria to allocate over $135.78 million to Ukraine – Liashko

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria to allocate over $135.78 million to Ukraine – Liashko

18:13 08.12.2020
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

15:55 08.12.2020
Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

13:41 08.12.2020
Honda wants to increase its presence in Ukraine – ambassador

Honda wants to increase its presence in Ukraine – ambassador

09:08 08.12.2020
Ukraine sees 10,811 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 10,811 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

18:43 07.12.2020
Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

14:26 07.12.2020
Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

10:37 07.12.2020
Kyiv ready to increase contributions to NATO operations, send forces to work in Alliance's structures – Taran

Kyiv ready to increase contributions to NATO operations, send forces to work in Alliance's structures – Taran

09:08 07.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,641 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,641 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

15:48 04.12.2020
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

Ryanair із 30 березня запустить напрямок Київ-Венеція

LATEST

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

Kyiv City council appoints four new Klitschko dpties on self-government

Year after Normandy Four summit is year of lost opportunities for Ukraine - Nalyvaichenko

Number of cyber incidents falls by 66.7% in Ukraine from Dec 2 to Dec 8 - CERT-UA

Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Infrastructure Ministry to develop e-platform for multimodal container traffic in 2021

Kernes plans to return to Kharkiv from Germany in December

Nearly 500 administrative service centers to be created in Ukraine by mid-2021 - EU ambassador

The potential of Vinnitsa region will be presented in Israel - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Morgunov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD