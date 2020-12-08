Ukraine sees 10,811 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine recorded 10,811 new COVID-19 cases, 12,860 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Ministry Maksym Stepanov said.

"The number of people who recovered from coronavirus stood at 12,860 in the past 24 hours, which is more than the number of new COVID-19 cases, 10,811, registered in Ukraine as of December 8, 2020. The new cases include 520 children and 512 healthcare workers. Thus, the past day saw 1,319 hospitalizations, 195 deaths, and 12,860 recoveries," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning, describing it as "positive statistics."

As of Tuesday morning, Ukraine saw a total of 832,758 cases, including 13,928 deaths and 436,564 recoveries.