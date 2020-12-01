Facts

15:56 01.12.2020

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danylov told about the ongoing discussions on when and for what period of time strict quarantine restrictions will be introduced in Ukraine, the so-called "lockdown", as he said that its introduction as such is already inevitable.

"The fact that there will be a lockdown is 100%, but another matter is when," Danylov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, answering a corresponding question from the presenter.

"The only question is when it will be introduced: either it will be introduced in December, or it will be introduced from January 2. Now the discussion with experts on this matter is ongoing," the NSDC secretary said.

As reported, on November 30, a government source told Interfax-Ukraine that four options are currently being considered to establish stricter quarantine restrictions. Among them is the introduction of a "lockdown" from December 24 to January 15, 2021, but the final decision has not yet been made. Lockdown format, including the issue of transport operation during this period is also still under discussion.

Tags: #nsdc #danylov #lockdown
