Facts

15:13 01.12.2020

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

3 min read
Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

On December 1, the Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents, the so-called Tromsø Convention, entered into force.

"It is due to the tenth ratification of the Convention by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that this international legal document, which defines the right to access official documents, comes into force not only for Ukraine, but for ten countries that have ratified it: Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Moldova, Croatia, Montenegro, Hungary and Lithuania," Deputy Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Olena Lytvynenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She said the ratification of the convention by Ukraine is an important message and statement at the international stage about Ukraine as an active country that is able to develop valuable practices, share them, and it also shows Ukraine's desire to ensure transparency in the activities of public authorities and to promote transparency in the work of public authorities in other countries.

"This convention determines a set of minimum standards for the proper and fair handling of requests for access to official documents, including the obligation of the state to provide access to an effective and independent mechanism for reviewing decisions in case of refusals to grant access. According to the convention, all official documents are generally public and may be restricted in access only to protect other rights and legitimate interests," Lytvynenko said.

According to her, the Tromsø Convention also establishes a number of basic guarantees of the right to access official documents, among which is that the requester does not have to indicate the reason for requesting access to an official document, and the parties to the convention can grant applicants the right to remain anonymous, any request for access to an official document should be considered within a reasonable time frame.

"Access can only be denied in clearly defined cases based on clearly defined criteria, and the requester has the right to obtain written justification from officials regarding the refusal," Lytvynenko said.

The deputy head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine said that after the completion of the ratification process, the provisions of the convention on access to official documents, as norms of direct action, will be applied by judges when deciding on access to public information. She said that after the entry into force of the Tromsø Convention, monitoring agencies will be created for the first time in the field of access to official documents, and Ukraine will be a component of this process. In particular, a group of specialists on access to public documents and a council of the parties will be created, whose activities will be aimed at ensuring that the signatory countries implement the provisions of the Tromsø Convention.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Taras Shevchenko said the law of Ukraine on access to public information, which was adopted almost ten years ago, provides in the overwhelming majority of issues with greater and better standards of openness and access to information than the minimum standards recorded in the Convention.

"Therefore, Ukraine has something to share, and by launching these minimum standards, which, incidentally, for a long time could not get ten ratifications in the countries of the Council of Europe for various reasons, we, as a country, are launching a discussion on the future of international acts in the field of access to public information or official documents. Since it is obvious that sooner or later, but rather early, the issue of improving these mechanisms, strengthening guarantees will arise," Shevchenko said.

Tags: #convention #ukraine #documents
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 01.12.2020
Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

12:00 01.12.2020
United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

10:41 01.12.2020
Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

09:49 01.12.2020
Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

09:13 01.12.2020
Ukraine registers 12,498 new COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine registers 12,498 new COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

11:08 28.11.2020
Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

11:49 26.11.2020
Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

11:32 26.11.2020
World Bank to allocate about $100 mln to Ukraine for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, medical institutions equipment - Dpty Health Minister

World Bank to allocate about $100 mln to Ukraine for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, medical institutions equipment - Dpty Health Minister

09:22 26.11.2020
Ukraine sees record high of 15,331 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees record high of 15,331 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

10:28 25.11.2020
Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

LATEST

SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Zelensky says prosecutor's office reforming process to end soon

On anniversary of referendum on Ukraine's independence, Zelensky urges compatriots to unite efforts for good of country

Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD