Poroshenko: we get first 12 oxygen concentrators

The leader of the European Solidarity party, the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, has announced the receipt of the first 12 oxygen concentrators.

"Do you remember that immediately after the elections in early November, I promised that we would do everything possible to bring them to Ukraine as soon as possible. Three weeks were enough for us, while nine months were not enough for the authorities. But benefactors, like always come to the rescue," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the first four oxygen concentrators will go to Rivne region, and the Lutsenko family has joined this. The rest will go to Kyiv, Ternopil, Lviv regions, "and so we will send devices to the regions of Ukraine on a weekly basis."

"And by the end of the year we plan to receive more than 40 oxygen concentrators - each for two beds," Poroshenko said.