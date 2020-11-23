U.S. destroyer USS Donald Cook heading to Black Sea

The U.S. Navy missile destroyer USS Donald Cook is heading to the Black Sea, U.S. Navy Command in Europe and Africa said.

"USSDonaldCook DDG 75 began their straits transit into the Black Sea, marking the 7th time a U.S. Navy warship has been in the Black Sea Region," the command said on Twitter.

As noted, the U.S. Navy ships regularly patrol these waters in support of their allies and NATO partners, namely Turkey, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia.

Commenting on this message, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter: "Welcome."