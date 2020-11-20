Facts

15:34 20.11.2020

ECHR rules in Ukraine's favor in claim on pension payment in ORDLO

3 min read
ECHR rules in Ukraine's favor in claim on pension payment in ORDLO

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled in Ukraine's favor in the case of a group of pensioners from Luhansk, who at the end of 2014, filed a lawsuit against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, saying that since 2014 the government has stopped paying them pensions without any legal grounds, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister, Government Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights Ivan Lischyna said.

"The court accepts the government's argument that the state could not have been reasonably obligated to comply with the decision by actions that were not clearly indicated by the court when making the decision, and that the applicants could and should have [...] brought separate claims against the relevant defendants for assertion of their rights. Moreover, it does not follow from the circumstances of the case, and the applicants do not claim that filing such claims would be an additional burden for them [...]," Lischyna said on Facebook on Thursday, cited an excerpt from the ECHR judgment.

He said the ECHR declared the complaint inadmissible, as unfounded.

"He referred, in particular, to the decisions of the courts in the second case initiated by the applicants, which denied them a complaint about unlawful inaction in the implementation of the decisions and said that the applicants did not file claims for restoration of payments to the relevant courts," Lischyna said.

The deputy justice minister said that the applicants were the group of pensioners, who lived in ORDLO and applied to the administrative courts, challenging the Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers' resolution No. 595, which approved the "Temporary procedure for financing budgetary institutions, making social payments to the population ...," the second clause of which stopped expenditures from the national budget for social benefits in the temporarily uncontrolled territory until its return under the control of government authorities. The applicants demanded that this provision be declared unlawful and that their pension payments be restored.

"The administrative courts of three instances partially sustained this claim, declaring the second clause of the order as invalid on the grounds that the Cabinet of Ministers went beyond its powers, approving it. The courts refused to restore payments because the applicants turned to improper defendants. The decision was published in the Official Gazette," Lischyna said in the statement.

According to him, the applicants appealed to many authorities with a demand to restore pension payments on the basis of court decisions, but they were refused. They applied to the administrative courts with a claim for illegal inactivity of the executive authorities, but this claim was rejected.

The applicants complained of a violation of Article 6 of the Convention (right to a fair trial) and Article 1 of the first protocol (ownership) due to non-execution of the court decision in their favor.

Tags: #echr #ordlo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:35 18.11.2020
Likelihood of extending law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO remains – Korniyenko

Likelihood of extending law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO remains – Korniyenko

14:04 26.08.2020
Elections to ORDLO should be held according to special law – Reznikov

Elections to ORDLO should be held according to special law – Reznikov

18:56 20.08.2020
Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

11:05 20.08.2020
Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

10:03 20.08.2020
Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

17:04 19.08.2020
At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

14:47 17.08.2020
Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

09:50 11.08.2020
Democratic elections in ORDLO are impossible yet – German Foreign Minister

Democratic elections in ORDLO are impossible yet – German Foreign Minister

13:56 10.08.2020
Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

10:44 03.08.2020
Kravchuk invites representatives of occupied Donbas to formulate their view of these territories' future

Kravchuk invites representatives of occupied Donbas to formulate their view of these territories' future

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Money from COVID-19 fund not sent to construction of roads – Deputy head of President's Office

Zelensky asks Venice Commission's head for expert aid in solving crisis caused by Constitutional Court's decision on anti-corruption reform

Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

Outcomes of Maidan cases investigation suffer significantly from deficiencies of criminal procedure legislation – Venediktova

LATEST

Money from COVID-19 fund not sent to construction of roads – Deputy head of President's Office

Zelensky asks Venice Commission's head for expert aid in solving crisis caused by Constitutional Court's decision on anti-corruption reform

Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Outcomes of Maidan cases investigation suffer significantly from deficiencies of criminal procedure legislation – Venediktova

Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

U.S. mission to UN calls on Russia to immediately stop violations in occupied Crimea

На розмінування територій у Карабаху, що перейшли Азербайджану, знадобиться до 13 років - голова ANAMA

Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD