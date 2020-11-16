No shelling in Donbas from midnight, 2 ha along contact line cleared – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces have not violated the ceasefire since the beginning of the current day as of 17:30 on November 16, the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said on its Facebook page.

"The situation in the area of the Joint Force Operation remains under control. Observing the terms of the agreements reached on July 22, 2020, the Ukrainian soldiers are conscientiously fulfilling their assigned tasks. During the current day, November 16, violations by the Russian armed formations were not recorded. There is silence along the entire contact line," the JFO said.

At the same time, in the area of the Joint Force Operation, the engineers of the State Emergency Service have cleared more than two hectares of land in the front-line area and transferred 100 explosives for destruction.